Nokia 3310 Making a Historic Comeback

Arguably the world’s most reliable cellphone to date, the Nokia 3310 will be relaunched at the end of this month by popular demand.

The brick phone which was first introduced by Nokia in the year 2000 was last manufactured in 2005 though used 3310s were still being refurbished and sold through Amazon in most parts of the world.

The Nokia 3310 had a reputation for being hard. People told many stories of putting it to test for instance throwing it down a flight of stairs, spill a pint over it, or drop it into a pool of mud, and it would emerge unscathed.

“It was like the Wolverine of phones, and for that reason, it remains a firm fan favorite,” said an official at Nokia.

Nokia plans to re-launch the device at the upcoming MWC conference in Barcelona.

At its launch the handset will reportedly cost about $85, and will be marketed as a way of getting long battery life in an almost-indestructible form factor.

Although Nokia hasn’t manufactured the phone in years, there’s still a fondness for the device, and in Zimbabwe the demand has remained very high. Second hand cellphone dealers are currently selling it at about $35 whenever available. Some have been managing to bring in the device from Dubai and selling for between $60 and $75.

Given that most smartphones have a propensity to run out of power before the day is finished, the 3310 should still draw a huge market for in the country.