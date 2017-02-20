Olinda Murder Plot Shocker | BREAKING NEWS | LIVE

Stunner’s ex wife, Olinda Chapel has been exposed in a shocking live video she shot of herself plotting to deal with Desmond Chideme as she was also audibly heard conniving to a plot to actually kill Stunner.

The video was shot on Friday night and a man she claims is her brother, is heard saying as per instruction “I am now killing him.”

She is heard repeating the phrases, “do whatever you desire son of my mother” as the man says he is now killing Stunner. Another man’s voice believed to be Stunner’s is then heard crying out in deep pain following Olinda’s brother’s promise that he is now killing Stunner. (The shocking full video footage will be re-streamed on ZimEye.com throughout the day today and a LIVE DISCUSSION Olinda herself invited, opened at 6am, 11am, 4pm (UK time) today.)

During that time, Stunner is then bizarrely attacked by unknown assailants in Harare, Zimbabwe. In the melee, Stunner luckily survives, and manages to come out, albeit severely injured, just as Olinda boasts saying her ex is so poor that he does not even have money to pay for his medical bills.

Within hours, the following day, Olinda then suddenly and dramatically tells ZimEye.com in an exclusive interview that Stunner has been involved in an accident. She then quickly rushes to claim that Stunner might be playing a stunt. But between the two, Stunner and Olinda, who was the real stunt-woman/man? ZimEye.com explores the shocking facts today as they are revealed in undeniable, impeccable video graphic detail. On Saturday, Olinda announced following a police crack down, she has been kicked out of the Facebook website and people wishing to connect with her can only find her on ZimEye. Follow the investigation as it continues today on ZimEye.com and the LIVE-DISCUSSION at 3pm (UK time).

