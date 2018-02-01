Tsvangirai Coup,Mudzuri Proves His Innocence

By Langton Ncube|acting MDC-T President Elias Mudzuri said he was wearing the party’s leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s jacket in the ongoing activities he was carrying in the absence of the former trade unionist.

Mudzuri was appointed the acting movement’s leader last year in December when Tsvangirai announced that he was taking a medical break.

The MDC-T leader is receiving treatment in South Africa from colony cancer he was diagnosed with two years ago.

Mudzuri who is rumoured to be leading one of the alleged three factions rocking the MDC-T has been moving around the country meeting with people ahead of the impending 2018 general elections prompting people to speculate that he was eying the party’s top post.

“Whether he is well or not well, Morgan Tsvangirai remains our candidate for the 2018 elections, so what do you mean by asking me if I want to succeed my president,” Mudzuri told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting with vendors, in the capital ,Thursday.

“He gave me an assignment so should I stop working? As I stand here I represent president Tsvangirai and not myself, I am wearing his jacket and I was appointed to lead in the time being and I wonder if I should working so that people will not think I have hidden intentions,” said Mudzuri.

Recently after touring banks in Southerton Industrial area, Mudzuri told the media that he or anyone else in the party could take over if Tsvangirai failed to recuperate.