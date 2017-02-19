Wicknell’s Money Disappears

I am really poor and I am sill waiting for a bank loan application, Wicknell Chivayo has revealed.

Years after flaunting that he earns over $200,000 per month, controversial ZANU PF young “tycoon,” and humiliated ZIFA sponsor, Wicknell Chivayo has revealed he has no money at all and is currently waiting for a bank loan.

Chivayo last year told ZimEye.com in an exclusive interview that after dashing the hopes of the Zim national team, flying them in a jet made of straw, he really is penniless and cannot at all lift the $200million power tender awarded him in October 2015. After pleading with Zimbabweans saying he needs more time to prepare, he revealed he is waiting for a bank loan also showing that at present he has not even applied for that money. He went on to suggest that the taxpayer through the government’s Zimbabwe Power Company, must pay him for the same project he last year claimed he can carry out to electrify all of Gwanda and Mat South.

In the latest development, the man has told the state media his Gwanda Solar Project sill requires bank financing.

Q: Has work started on the project?

A: Contractually, we are at the stage known as pre-commencement works. This is the stage where incidental activities that are fore-runners to the actual work on the project are carried out.

These include inter alia:-

Feasibility studies and economic models to establish the economic viability of the project and the presence of all conditions that are necessary to make the project a success,

Topographical studies to assess the contours and general lay of the land,

Geological surveys to assess underground conditions including ground stability, soil structure, transmission wayleaves and possible disturbance from mineral extraction activity. This involves specialised drilling of the ground and analysing the results of cores of rock extracted during this process,

Environmental impact assessment where the potential impact of the project on the environment is assessed, measured and mitigated in conjunction with the community,

Harnessing water resources and creating access gravel roads into the 200 ha site,

Clearing the ground in preparation for the laying of solar panels and fencing,

But in a strictly legal sense the project will officially commence after financial closure, a process that is now at an advanced stage.

Q: How are you progressing on the project?

A: From the overall assessment above, we are approximately 70 percent of the way to completion of pre-commencement works which themselves are only 3 percent of the total project cost so that works out to about 2 percent of the project. Further progress to complete pre-commencement works is incumbent on permission from EMA to carry out the rest of ground clearance which is the major remaining part of pre-commencement works plus the current inclement weather conditions which has hampered ground progress.

Q: Have there been any constraints with the projects, in terms of funding or otherwise?

A: Project progress is in two broad forms:

1. Site preparation as described above. This now awaits analysis of geological survey results from the drilling of the site, plus EMA approval of the environmental impact assessment which defines the parameters of disturbance and destruction of vegetation, flora and fauna. Engagement with EMA also canvasses community support and minimises social disruption. Currently, this process is at a very advanced stage.

2. Fundraise. The scope of this project demanded the integration of a credible project finance plan for the project. Pre-commencement works were only authorised after satisfaction that the financing of the full project was viable and credible.

This is a parallel process that is a function of Zimbabwe’s international credit rating which is the subject of ongoing engagements with multi-lateral agencies by the Ministry of Finance, eg Sinosure, etc.

But we are pleased to place it on record that the project fundraise (sic) has received the necessary support from Government, the employer ZPC and international multi-lateral funding partners and subject to parallel processes from Government should be finalised soon.

Q: When do you expect the project to be completed?

A: The project will be completed 18 months after financial closure.

Q: Any other comments that you think might be useful to our readers.

A: Contractually, all comments on this project are required to emanate from the office of the managing director of ZPC, which owns the project.

But in view of your status as Zimbabwe’s leading journal, we have furnished you with generic