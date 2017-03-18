Zim “Still A Mess” After GNU, Says Misihairabwi – Yeah, Because She And MDC Sold-Out| OPINION

WOMAN PRESIDENT FOR ZIMBABWE | PART 2 Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 16, 2017

Wilbert Mukori |It is rich for someone like Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga to be rubbishing the Nation Transition Authority (NTA) when it is the only body that can implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections – the very task MDC leaders failed to do and Priscilla was one of the MDC ministers.

The main task of the GNU was to implement the raft of democratic reforms to ensure Zimbabwe’s next elections are free, fair and credible and not a repeat of the wanton violence and vote rigging the country had seen in 2008. The task on implementing these reforms fell on the two MDC factions in the GNU. The task was supposed to be completed in 18 months but in the end the GNU lasted 60 months, five years, and still MDC failed to get even one reform implemented.

There is no other logical explanation why MDC leaders failed to implement the reforms other than that they are incompetent and corrupt. It is no secret that Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office including a former white own farm and a $4 million mansion for the MDC faction leaders Welshman Ncube and Morgan Tsvangirai, respectively.

“… for some of us who were in the inclusive government, I am not interested in anybody telling me about setting something up, so it can do ABCD because, we had the support of the African Union, we had the support of SADC, we set up an entire government, we spent five years in it, we came out, we are still in that mess,” said Mushonga on Zimeye Live Blast.

“The debate that we should be talking about as Zimbabweans is how do we create a system, how do we create a coalition, that is so organised that it not only deals with its capacity to win an election over Zanu PF but its capacity to take over power from Zanu PF.”

This is truly sad and tragic that whilst she readily admits that we are still in a mess after the five years of the GNU; she has completely failed to realise that it was entirely MDC leaders fault that not even one reform was implemented. Even now, with the benefit of hind sight, she is still in denial that MDC leaders sold-out.

What the country needs is to implement all the democratic reforms, NTA is one possible body that can be instituted to carry out this task. We still need free and fair elections as the pre-requisite for electing good and competent leaders and thus government. What good to the nation is a coalition of corrupt and incompetent politicians?