PICTURE: Masisi Who’s Now Quarantined, Sat Shoulder-to-Shoulder Long Periods With Mnangagwa In Namibia

IF MASISI IS QUARANTINED, WHY IS MNANGAGWA NOT DOING THE SAME?

Masisi sat right next to Emmerson Mnangagwa at thee function in Windhoek

Botswana has issued a statement that its President has gone into self-isolation, and will be tested for (Covic1-19) after his meeting with Emmerson Mnangagwa and others in Namibia yesterday. FULL TEXT:

22- March 2020

The Office of the President wishes to inform members of the public that the Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr .0.1 IshlPoYagae, in exercise of the powers vested in him under Section 25 of the Public Health Act of 2013, has placed His Excellency the President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr Mokgweetsi Keabetswe Masisi on self-isolation for a penal of fourteen (14) days start, March 21 2020, following his trip to the Republic of Namibia on March 21 2020.

The rationale for the imposition of self-isolation is that while Namibia has registered three (3) imported cases, and is coisidered low risk for SARS-Cv-2 transmission at the time of His Excellency the President’s trip to Namibia, the low testing rates in the Region makes that determination difficult and there is a high possibility of undetermined local transmission.

During the time of self-isolation, His Excellency will be tested for (Covic1-19) prio to being cleared His Excellency the President will, as such, be working from his official residence but quarantined away from his family. The Director of Health services has extended the same impositions to the rest the entourage that travelled with His Excellency the President to Namibia.