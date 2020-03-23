BREAKING- Prominent Businessman’s Son Zororo Makamba Dies

By A Correspondent- Prominent businessman, James Makamba’s son, Zororo has died.

Zororo reportedly died this morning while taking a walk outside Wilkins hospital. He was Zimbabwe’s second confirmed coronavirus case according to social media reports which the Health minister Obediah Moyo dismissed as false.

This was revealed by his father’s friend Mutumwa Mawere in an exclusively interview with ZimEye.

Watch the live video loading below……