Hon Karenyi-Kore Spearheads Women’s Empowerment Initiative

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance on Saturday donated groceries to socially disadvantaged women in Makoni Central and surrounding areas.

MDC Alliance vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi- Kore led the process.

See statement below:

In line with our People’s Agenda which champions the cause of women, the MDC Alliance commemorated Widows’ Day in Makoni Central on Saturday. The event was attended by senior leaders of the party including Assembly of Women Chair, Hon Mugidho, VP Karenyi Kore & Hon Molokele.