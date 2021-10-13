Chamisa Must Invite ZANU PF Hardliners into Power Sharing Convergence Otherwise Model Will Fall Flat- Msipa

By A Correspondent | The MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa must invite ZANU PF hardliners into a power sharing convergence, otherwise his movement will fall flat, UK based lawyer, Lloyd Msipa has said.

Msipa, who is a founding member of former minister Nkosana Moyo’s APPA party, said Chamisa must create a model that has a power sharing with former ZANU PF cadres.

Lloyd Msipa

As Zimbabwe readies for the 2023 polls, Msipa’s comments come after other G40 members called for the same. Said Msipa, ” in the absence of a big tent approach that incorporates key former ZANU PF cadres ahead of 2023, the Citizen Convergence model will fall flat on its face.

“Penetrating rural electorate requires unity of purpose across political divide.

“It shouldn’t be so, but that is our reality!”

Yes I think chamisa and Kasukuwere should be drafted in on a power sharing deal. Kasukuwere will bring with him some certain hardliners and chamisa will bring the majority. Consensus is needed right now . Munangagwa is toxic out — Davido (@Agrippa98650321) October 12, 2021

