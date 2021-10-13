Ghana Coach Happy With Warm Reception

Ghana national team coach Milovan Rajevac has commended the reception given to them when they arrived in Zimbabwe for the Group G World Cup qualifier against the Warriors.

The Black Stars touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport on board a chartered flight on Sunday evening. They held their first training at the match venue, National Sports Stadium, on the following day.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Rajevac said he has been impressed by the experience and thanked the Zifa for their hospitality.

“I would like to thank Zimbabwe for their hospitality,” he said. “This is my first time in Harare, so we feel warmly welcomed, and I am very happy to be here.”

He added: “As we all know, this is a very important match for us and we expect a tough match.

“We respect the team we are playing against and we have a clear target, which is to qualify for the World Cup so we are going to do everything in our power to put good performance tomorrow and try to win.”

Ghana won the first leg played in Cape Coast on Saturday with a 3-1 scoreline.

The result put the West Africans in second place with six points, one behind leaders South Africa in Group G.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe