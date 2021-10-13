Zanu PF Celebrates Violence Against President Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Zanu Pf has given thumbs up to the violence against opposition MDC Alliance by its own party stalwarts in Masvingo adding that the people who stoned President Nelson Chamisa’s convoy and injured several MDC Alliance stalwarts did so within the confines of the law.

Said Zanu Pf in a tweet:

The villagers who demonstrated against @nelsonchamisa in Masvingo did so within the confines of law. Chamisa represents a violent organization which called for sanctions. Villagers were not violent. Chamisa is not immune from demos.

