Those people that have worked with me know very well that the term " Young man" or " Chikomana " is my code I use to show respect not denigration to the i work with. Chikomana is one of my nicknames I have earned in the party.— Morgen Komichi-MDCt (@MKomichi) October 14, 2021
Hongue asi paya patinoti ngapinde chikomana we don't mean you, tinenge tichireva Chamisa! Iwewe hapana paunopinda otherswise wakunobuda muparliament come 2023!
— Jacob Lawrence Sedze🇿🇼 (@sedzejacob) October 14, 2021
Ibvapo satan. Zera rako ungonzi chikomana murume achena kuzasi nehapwa. Kusanyara murume mukuru. Tibvire kumhepo, nxa #NgaapindeHakeMukomana— Dennis #RegisterToVote2023 (@SLmore08) October 14, 2021
