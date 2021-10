Just In: Zanu PF Members Abduct MDC Alliance Officials

Tinashe Sambiri|Known Zanu PF members have abducted two MDC Alliance Youth Assembly members in Gutu.

The two members who have been abducted are Arnold Batirai- Dube and Admire Mufamba.

Zanu PF and State security agents are working together to thwart President Nelson Chamisa’s programmes in Masvingo Province.

#BREAKING Zanu PF youths have kidnapped MDCA youth leaders Arnold Batirai and Admire Kufamba. They were kidnapped 30 mins ago in the presence of the police and army. #MasvingoPoliticalViolence — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 14, 2021