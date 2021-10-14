Killer Zivhu Says A New Administration Is Coming Soo

Share











Controversial former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has made sensational claims that he heard that another coup to replace President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on the way.

Mnangagwa together with his now deputy Constantino Chiwenga dethroned Zimbabwe’s long time ruler Robert Mugabe using soldiers who rolled tankers on the streets of Harare.

Zivhu now claims that Mnangagwa is on the ropes though he did not share finer details of the change.

Morning i heard a new administration is coming soon , inga zvakaoma it's new after new .Muve nezuva rakanaka chose kwamuri mativi mana pasirose — Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) October 13, 2021

Quizzed by his followers, Zivhu shifted goal posts saying he is not referring to a change of government but just an administration.