Killer Zivhu Says A New Administration Is Coming Soo
14 October 2021
Controversial former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has made sensational claims that he heard that another coup to replace President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on the way.
Mnangagwa together with his now deputy Constantino Chiwenga dethroned Zimbabwe’s long time ruler Robert Mugabe using soldiers who rolled tankers on the streets of Harare.
Zivhu now claims that Mnangagwa is on the ropes though he did not share finer details of the change.
Quizzed by his followers, Zivhu shifted goal posts saying he is not referring to a change of government but just an administration.