MDC Alliance Supporters In Ambitious Campaign To Buy Chamisa A Bullet Proof Car

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition MDC Alliance supporters disturbed by the recent attack on their leader Nelson Chamisa by Zanu PF activists in Masvingo have initiated an a fundraising campaign to raise US$120 000 to buy a top-of-the-range bulletproof vehicle for him ahead of the watershed 2023 elections.

Chamisa’s convoy was attacked by over 200 Zanu-PF activists in Charumbira, Masvingo West where he intended to meet local leaders.

Several cars including his Toyota Fortuner were stoned while party members had to seek medical treatment from injuries sustained during the attack.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Go Fund Me campaign for Chamisa’s new vehicle was above US$4 200.

One MDC Alliance supporter, only identified as T. Basvi, who started the Go Fund Me campaign said; “The regime wants to continue to frustrate democracy by attacking the main opposition. The recent attacks showed that the regime wants to injure or cause serious harm to Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“As Diaspora community of Zimbabwe and friends we want to send a clear message of solidarity by replacing Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s vehicle which was destroyed during the recent attacks orchestrated by the regime in Masvingo.

“As concerned global citizens, we have come up with this initiative to raise funds for the purchase of an armour-plated vehicle as well as security apparel for his safety and security.”