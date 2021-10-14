Popular Kwekwe Businessman Murdered

By A Correspondent- A popular Kwekwe businessman died from wounds sustained after he was attacked by unknown assailants during a robbery on Saturday,

Dan Chikowo (70) of Mbizo 16, was allegedly attacked by armed robbers as he entered his homestead.

Chikowo’s business interests included a popular drinking spot, Chitubu, in the gold mining town.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that Chikowo was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to hospital. He said:

Police in Kwekwe are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old man who was admitted to Kwekwe Hospital with a deep cut at the back of his head and later died.

He said the now deceased was found lying unconscious near his house in Mbizo 16 and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused to contact any nearest police station. Chronicle