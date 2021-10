VIDEO: Drone Delivers Food To Stranded Dogs Near Volcano

By Agencies | A drone has been used to transport food to dogs stranded near the La Palma volcano in Spain.

The malnourished canines can be seen stuck inside an ash-covered, walled courtyard.

Two local companies are delivering food and water to them by drone until they can be airlifted to safety, reports the Telegraph.

