Zanu PF In Panic Mode As Chamisa Steals The Show

A Correspondent- The MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s heavily attended political meetings have put the ruling Zanu PF into panic mode.

Chamisa, this week, forcibly held several meetings in his Masvingo home despite Zanu PF’s attempts to block him.

Chamisa and his team survived attacks by ruling party supporters, who barricaded roads to deny his convoy access to a local village.

The police deliberately ignored to arrest the Zanu ruling party supporters, who attacked Chamisa and his aides.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Zanu PF acting commissar Patrick Chinamasa said Chamisa, who is currently undertaking community interface meetings around the country as he mobilises support ahead of the 2023 elections, was entirely to blame.

“What I heard happened in Masvingo was that the opposition leader wanted to force himself on an audience which did not want to listen to him,” Chinamasa said.

“He had no right to force people to listen to him. He had a right to address people but only those who were willing to be addressed by him.”