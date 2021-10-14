ZRP Raises The Flag Over Criminal Syndicates Targeting Children Through Social Media

Full statement by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on the abuse of school children by criminal syndicates through contacts on social media platforms.

ABUSE OF SCHOOL CHILDREN BY CRIMINAL SYNDICATES THROUGH CONTACTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that investigations into the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of Nyasha Jayaguru (16), a student at a local high school in Harare have revealed that there is a social media group or syndicate which is targeting schoolboys for sodomy and sexual abuse.

The group comprises both the young and old who communicate mostly through Facebook and WhatsApp.

The communication is discreet and leads to dating where sexual activities are conducted at certain lodges and houses.

One of the groups is linked to the late suspect, Richard Padzarondora (44) who passed on recently whilst Police were conducting investigations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since arrested one of the syndicate members known as Lemmy Gwaku whose real name has been identified as Emmanuel Chatikobo (48). The suspect has appeared in court this afternoon in relation to kidnapping allegations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting comprehensive investigations in order to establish the extent of this threat of sexual perverts to school children especially considering the fact that some lessons are now being conducted through social media platforms.

Parents and guardians are urged to be acquainted with individuals and groups who befriend their children on social media platforms during the course of educational and social interaction.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also engage the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education over this new development.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Nyasha Jayaguru was located by the Criminal Investigation Department Homicide detectives in Bulawayo on 13th October 2021 after being made to hide by a member of this social media group.

He has since been reunited with his parents, Farai Jayaguru and Hamunyari Shumba in Harare while awaiting a full medical examination and counselling.

The Police is ready to work together with all relevant stakeholders to unearth and account for the suspects who are involved in this criminal enterprise.

The public is free to report to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525 Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 or Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 071 2 800 197 or at any nearest Police Station.