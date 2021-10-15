Harare Derby: No Time For Child’s Play – Ndiraya

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya says there’s a lot at stake in the Harare Derby against CAPS United and is taking the match seriously.

The Glamour Boys will face Makepekepe at Baobab Stadium on Sunday in the penultimate round of the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 1.

DeMbare have already booked their place in the quarterfinals but Ndiraya believes there is a lot to play for in the game.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the gaffer said he wants to use the match to prepare for the next stage.

“There are bragging rights at stake and we are going to play for our pride,” he said.

“Of course we have qualified to the next stage of the tournament, but we are taking the game seriously.

“In fact, we are using this match to prepare for the quarter finals. It is that mentality which we are getting into this game with, so it’s not just another game for us but a very serious one.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT and no fans are allowed in the stadium.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

