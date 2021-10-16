Chamisa Masvingo Supporter(s) Embarrass Police

Share











By A Correspondent- Masvingo villagers have exposed police officers who forced them to denounce Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition MDC Alliance.

This came out at one of Chamisa’s meetings with villagers in Masvingo, which succeeded after several attempts to block it by Zanu PF activists.

Zanu PF mobs blocked roads for his aides and vandalised their cars while at some point, he was forced to leave the scene after the mobs moved to attack him.

One of the MDC Alliance activists posted a video on social media that said the police assaulted him along Gutu-Harare Highway.

He said the police forced him and others to denounce Chamisa. Watch the video below for more.

Video Player

He added that the development is an indication that there will be violence during the 2023 elections. He said it was a sign that president Emmerson Mnangagwa was motivated to do anything to retain power.