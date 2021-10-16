FULL TEXT- SACCORD Hails President Hichilema’s Stance On Peace

15th October 2021

SACCORD Statement on Political Harassment and Acts of Political Violence

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) welcomes the commitment by President Hakainde Hichilema to end the victim-perpetrator cycle that has manifested itself in reported acts of political harassment and violence.

The commitment to national unity and peace that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has committed to cannot be meaningfully attained if acts of political harassment and violence continue to take place due to political differences.

We share the concerns of the President that we cannot continue the path of a political culture that always turns against those who were in power once there is change of government as nothing good comes out of that as violence only breeds violence.

SACCORD therefore supports the call by the President to end this culture and by so doing transform the peace landscape of Zambia’s politics which will create a good legacy that will endure.

This transformation can be evidenced by the commendable action taken by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Honourable Garry Nkombo – against the Kasempa Council Chairperson not to tolerate acts of harassment by ruling UPND cadres against Council Management on allegations that they belong to the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

Boniface Cheembe

Executive Director