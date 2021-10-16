Serial Killer Escapes From Prison, Murdered By Angry Mob

Maten Wanjala

By A Correspondent- A confessed serial killer who escaped from police custody two days ago has been beaten to death by an angry mob in Kenya.

20-year-old Masten Wanjala, who confessed to killing at least 12 young boys, was beaten to death near his home village in Bungoma County, in western Kenya.

News of the death of the 20-year-old was confirmed by the local police. Wanjala started his killing spree when he was just 16-years-old. He admitted to killing more than 10 young boys during a five-year period. He also confessed to drugging them and in some cases drinking their blood.

He was arrested in July and detained in Nairobi. Following his arrest, his parents disowned him after he confessed to the heinous crimes. However, he managed to escape from police custody and made his way back home.

His return was short-lived as he was recognised by some neighbours who raised alarm. This attracted the attention of the villagers who then attacked the alleged serial killer and beat him to death.

“We are not sure how he managed to travel all the way from Nairobi to his rural home,” Musyoki Mutungi said. “It is the curious villagers who first identified him and went ahead to kill him even before the police could be informed.”

Wanjala killed his first victim when he was just 16 years old, a similar age to some of his victims.

He posed as a football coach to lure his victims to secluded areas, after which he attacked them.

In some cases, he took them as hostages for ransom.

The killings took place in Nairobi, and areas of eastern and western Kenya.

Three police officers who were on duty when he escaped on Wednesday have been charged with aiding the escape of a suspect and negligence.

Police say they noticed he had disappeared during the morning roll call. There was no sign of a break-in at the prison cell.

In a series of tweets, the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations expressed regret that Wanjala did not face justice.

It said “the law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed”.