Latest On Dead Body In Harare CBD?

By A Correspondent- According to the men discussing in the picture, the yet to be identified man would sleep at the corner of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo and he sought refuge from the cold weather.

He would crawl daily and tuck himself behind these green benches, but he was sick.

Others alleged that it was his sickness that made him drink the illicit local brews in a bid to drown away his pain.

But this Monday morning, he had not waken up and had remained wrapped in his blankets without making any movement.

They suspected that he had died.

Today, these benches were deserted because the men in the picture warned anyone who sat on them that there was a corpse behind.

The police were yet to attend to the deceased man but it was not clear if any formal report had been made.

CBD Shocker on Monday (scenes at Town Hall) pic.twitter.com/yanTpt4rwX — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 18, 2021

More details to follow…..