Madam Boss Endorses Nelson Chamisa, “Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana!”

By Showbiz Reporter | The comedian, Madam Boss has endorsed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for presidency.

Tarisai Chikoko later deleted the post in which she printed out Chamisa’s, ‘Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana’ screamer, as she was complaining about the ongoing problem with rubbish bin trucks.

Madam Boss

Nhaimi mota dzema Dhodhabhini dzakaendepiko? she asked.

She continued by asking if others are getting visited, saying “kwedu rangova dhizasta, dzirikuuyawo here kwenyu?”

It was upon that point that she quickly penned out, Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana. She said,

(Ngaa……….. e ……….m………. a!!!!)