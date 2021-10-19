Betty Makaya Resurfaces

Share











By A Correspondent-Female urban groove music pioneer, Betty Makaya, has resurfaced.

The Kurwizi hitmaker made announced her come back on her Facebook page Monday.

“I can’t wait to see you guys this 30th of October @recharge_braai_lounge alongside @djtira & my brother @noxguni,” she posted.

Betty, who has been silent for a while, is now based in South Africa. She is most known for her track Usipo, and a 2000 collaboration called Kurwizi which she did with late Urban Grooves singer, Jamal Mataure. Both songs were produced by Mutare based Tonderai Music Corporation (TMC).

She has has also done collaborations with Alexio Kawara and Langton Deo.