“No Changes At The ZDF, ZRP”: President Chamisa Assures Security Sector Heavyweights

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has said that he is not going to make any changes at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Zimbabwe Republic Police if he wins the 2023 national elections.

This is the first time that the leader of the country’s biggest opposition has made such pronouncement in what is thought to be a message of reassurance to all and sundry that everyone is safe and secure under Chamisa’s government.

The message is also an election strategy to eat into the traditional Zanu PF support base.

Speaking at a gathering at Mataruse Village under Chief Charumbira where he had gone to pass his condolences on the passing on of Joseph Mutema, Chamisa said elections are there to change politicians and not the Army or the Police.

“We are not bringing in a new Army or a new Police force when we get into power. The Police and Army that are there are the forces of our country. You don’t change the Army, you don’t change the Police what you change are politicians and they must be changed from time to time.

“We want a stable country,” said Chamisa.

He bemoaned the living standards of liberation war veterans which he described as pathetic. He said all over the World including countries like Vietnam war veterans are well looked after by the State and promised to make sure that the same happens in Zimbabwe.

“I am saddened when I meet war veterans,” said Chamisa.

Turning to corruption Chamisa said the State is going to take back all looted wealth. He however, said there will be no retributive justice.

“We cannot spend all our time on each other’s throats and running after each other. Let’s open a new page and create stability and peace in our country but whatever looted State property we find you with we will recover.

What you have squandered is however, between you and God,” he said.

Those who killed for political reasons will not be hanged under Chamisa’s government.

“It is not for humans to punish by killing other humans but one thing certain is that murderers are going to meet their God,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa predicted a 70% to 30% victory against Mnangagwa. He said that his victory will be so resounding that Mnangagwa would cry foul and declare that the elections were rigged.

“Muchaona chipani chatiri kukuunzirai (You will see the team that we will set). We are not going to beat Zanu PF by a small margin. We should get 70% and my brother of the scarf will get less than 30%. I will ask him to read the election results and chances are that he will cry foul and complain that the elections were rigged,” said Chamisa to wild applause.

Mutema is one of the earliest MDC members after joining the party a year after its formation in 2000. He contested Parliamentary elections on several occasions under the MDC ticket. He died in August this year.

-Mirror