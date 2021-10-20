ZimEye
The People’s President, Adv @nelsonchamisa has just held a citizen conversation interface at Ruvangwe in Nyanga. Zanu PF bused in pple to try and disrupt the interface but were thwarted by vigilant MDCA youths. The President held meetings with community leaders & stakeholders.— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 20, 2021
