Moments Before Chamisa Was Nearly Assassinated in Mutare

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa last night survived an assassination attempt in Mutare.

Hit by a live bullet… a side of Chamisa’s car

The opposition leader confirmed he was blocked just outside Mutare along the Mutare-Masvingo highway by heavily armed suspected Zanu PF activists who fired gunshots at his convoy.

Video footage shows the moments before gunshots were fired at Chamisa, late Tuesday, by suspected Zanu PF thugs, after 2 trucks had blocked his way in the road.

Chamisa was on his way to Mutare from Chipinge.

His deputy Lynnette Kore briefly spoke to ZimEye during the moments.