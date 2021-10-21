Chamisa Grabs Manicaland
By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has won the hearts of the Manicaland people.
Chamisa toured the province on a meet the people campaign.
Posting on his Twitter account, Chamisa said Manicaland had shown that it needed change.
He posted:
I’m in rural Manicaland ..The JOY & HOPE is palpable ! HOPE is all I see. HOPE is what we represent. HOPE is what we bring! A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE in our lifetime. Winning Zimbabwe for Change