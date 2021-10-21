Chamisa Shines In Chipinge

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President made a memorable appearance in Chipinge on Tuesday.

The youthful opposition leader raised the spirits of the villagers by singing and dancing before his address.

Charismatic Chamisa was jovial despite having escaped an assassination attempt by Zanu Pf the same day.

He posted on his Twitter account after the address:

In Chipinge.. Greeted warmly by the young and old at Musirizwi .Citizens are ready to WIN Zimbabwe for change. Excellent Citizens conversations and Community Interfaces. Change is coming

