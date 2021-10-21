Mnangagwa Punishing Citizens For 2018 Electoral Defeat- Biti

Share











Tinashe Sambiri|The clueless Zanu PF regime is using bully-boy tactics to cow the MDC Alliance into submission.

This was said by the party’s vice president Hon Tendai Biti at a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday.

Hon Biti accused Mr Mnangagwa’s administration of attempting to assassinate President Nelson Chamisa in Manicaland on Tuesday.

According to Hon Biti, Zanu PF has a habit of blaming victims of its malice.

He also dismissed POLAD and called for SADC to initiate genuine dialogue…