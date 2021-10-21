Mnangagwa WantsTo Kill Me- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has finally spoken on the attempts by the Zanu PF regime to assassinate him.

President Chamisa has survived two assassination attempts in Chiredzi and Mutare as the regime desperately seeks to disrupt his community engagement meetings.

He wrote on his official Facebook page:

THEY NEARLY TOOK ME OUT..He wants me killed and dead.

They want blood and more blood.They missed by seconds because Our #Godisinit.Violence & assassinations won’t solve complex national challenges.

I’m Nyanga today meeting the community.Change must happen.The citizens are clear!

I’m in rural Manicaland ..The JOY & HOPE is palpable !

HOPE is all I see.

HOPE is what we represent.

HOPE is what we bring! A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE in our lifetime. Winning Zimbabwe for Change!

President Chamisa in Manicaland