BREAKING ‼️

Mwonzora Fingered In President Nelson Chamisa’s Convoy Car Seizure

We hear that ZANUPF and Mwonzora have instructed Zimra to attach and seize all vehicles belonging to recalled MDCA MPs despite the fact that these matters are before the courts. The aim is to curtail Chamisa's programs. They attribute the success of his programs to these cars!! — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) October 21, 2021

The opposition MDC Alliance has announced that its party leader Nelson Chamisa’s car has been impounded by the police at a roadblock after Rusape.

The party said the police also threatened to arrest the people in the vehicle.

The development comes after one of president Nelson Chamisa’s convoy cars, a Toyota Fortuner was Thursday morning impounded.

The car was impounded just after the Rusape roadblock.

The development comes after President Chamisa held his rural areas engagement tours where Zanu Pf thugs attempted to assassinate him.

Said the MDC Alliance:

“The people’s President, Adv @nelsonchamisa met community leaders, stakeholders & women’s groups in Nyanga North. He shared the movement’s agenda which seeks to champion the cause of the people and secure 6 million votes so we form the next Govt & win Zim… “

During his Manicaland Meet The People tour, the people’s President Adv ⁦@nelsonchamisa⁩ has thanked citizens for heeding the call to converge for change. We are overwhelmed by the mass support for the transformation agenda in villages & towns wherever we go. #Ngaapinde pic.twitter.com/4RO5RYVs6N — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 21, 2021

However, Manicaland provincial Zanu PF youths have denied attacking MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa in Mutare Tuesday afternoon adding that the alleged assassination attempt was a ploy stage-managed in order to taint Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image.

Addressing journalists at a press conference at Zanu PF Manicaland offices, Wednesday the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs, Danmore Mambondiyani said Chamisa’s assassination attempt was stage-managed by own party stalwarts in a bid to raise funds for their leader’s armoured vehicle.

Chamisa survived an assassination attempt in Mutare as he travelled from Chipinge district where he is meeting traditional leaders and the electorate.

Said Mambondiyani:

“One can see the claims of attacks and gunshots by the MDC Alliance are merely a continuation of a failed Black Operations strategy aimed at smearing the integrity of the government and the people of Zimbabwe.

“The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and his government are seized with expanding the power grid, dam capacities, improving roads infrastructure across the country, as well as creating an environment that is conducive for business and job creation.”

“Chamisa wants to tarnish the name of our nation and our hardworking youths in all districts despite that he is enjoying roads recently surfaced by President Mnangagwa. Probably he may be seeking support for fundraising a vehicle which he is longing for.

“He is trying to hobnob with sponsors so that he will continue enjoying the newly surfaced roads across the country.

Mambondiyani is one of the suspects identified to be behind the plot to assassinate Chamisa Tuesday.