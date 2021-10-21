Save Man Killed By Elephant

By A Correspondent- A 46 year old man was killed by an elephant while coming from church in Save, Parks and Wildlife Management public relations manager Tinashe Farawo has revealed.

This brings to 6 the total number of people killed by wild animals this week alone.

Farawo said:

“A 46 year old man from Save was unfortunately killed by an elephant whilest coming from church with other congregants. Other congregants managed to escape from the raging bull. They were traveling in a scotch cart. @Zimparks @ZBCNewsonline.

This week alone at least 6 people were killed by wild animals in separate incidences across the country. 4 were killed by elephants & 2 by crocs.