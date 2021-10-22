Govt Deploys Investigators To Nashville High School

By Farai D Hove | The government last night announced it has deployed investigators to Nashville High School where a COVID outbreak was recently reported on ZimEye, amid a massive cover up by school authorities.

COVID-19 Reaction Teams have been dispatched to the school this Thursday evening, the state media reported.

A detailed report is to be released once investigations are through, the state report concluded. – More to follow….