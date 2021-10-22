Tendai Ndoro To Join Division One Side In Zim ?

Share











Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro is currently in Zimbabwe and training with Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.

Soccer24 reported yesterday that the former Orlando Pirates striker was not feeling well and recuperating in the town of Shamva.

It has emerged that he is training with Simba, who are based in the mining town, though its still not clear if the purpose of him doing so is to get or contract or regain fitness.

The lanky striker is related to the club’s owner, Simba Ndoro.

Ndoro was last active in club football when he was on the ranks of Highlands Park in South Africa, before his contract was terminated in May 2020.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe