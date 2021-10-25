Former Islam Inmates Return To Prison With Food Aid

By A Correspondent- On Sunday, a group of former inmates of the Islam religion donated food to prisoners at Harare Central Prison.

Under the organization Islamic Ex-Inmates Trust, the group visited the prison and donated cooking oil, rice, salt and sugar worth close to US$2 000.

In an interview with Zimeye.com after the donation, the organization’s Director, Samuel White, said they were planning to donate to all the country’s prisons.

” We are humbled to extend help to our brother, sister, father, mothers who are in prison, and this donation shows our humbleness and willingness to help. We are a small organization which has just been established, and our wish is to visit all prisons and share the little we would have gathered from like-minded people with our relatives who are in prisons,” said White.

” The donation we handed over today came from our pockets, and we are appealing for such from anyone so that we assist our incarcerated colleagues,” he added.

White said they would be grateful to receive any donations from people worldwide that they would take to prisoners.

Islamic ex-inmates Trust is a newly established Nón-profit organization based in Norton.

The organization focuses on helping the children incarcerated with their mothers and those left behind build a better future.

The Trust believes in transforming from uncertainty to hope, obstacles to opportunities and from stigma and discrimination to triumph.