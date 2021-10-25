ZimEye
🔴Obadiah Moyo, a ZANU PF official & former Health Minister, who's involved in $60m Covid-19 supplies graft was recently removed from remand by the High Court while @MakomboreroH, an MDC Alliance Youth is rotting in jail for demanding a better society. #MakoMonday #FreeMakoNow pic.twitter.com/GOumdmqzhV— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 25, 2021
