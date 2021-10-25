ZimEye
#GoromonziSouthViolence On Sunday, 35 ZANU PF thugs armed with machetes, knives & stones attacked our members in ward 25 phase 10 Goromonzi South. 4 people where injured including 1 who's critically ill & has since been admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 25, 2021
#GoromonziSouthViolence On Sunday, 35 ZANU PF thugs armed with machetes, knives & stones attacked our members in ward 25 phase 10 Goromonzi South. 4 people where injured including 1 who's critically ill & has since been admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
#GoromonziSouthViolence The injured 4 are: 1. Thomas mugwagwa – CCC Spokesperson Goromonzi South2. Antony Chimangumangu – CCC Spokesperson Youth Assembly 3. Fenny Tsododo – CCC Vice Organising Secretary Youth Assembly 4. Shadreck Muzogwi – Branch Chair Calidonia Primary
— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 25, 2021
#GoromonziSouthViolence The injured 4 are: 1. Thomas mugwagwa – CCC Spokesperson Goromonzi South2. Antony Chimangumangu – CCC Spokesperson Youth Assembly 3. Fenny Tsododo – CCC Vice Organising Secretary Youth Assembly 4. Shadreck Muzogwi – Branch Chair Calidonia Primary
#GoromonziSouthViolence 1.Mugwagwa was struck with a metal object on his right ankle. 2.Chimangumangu was stabbed with a knife on his right hand.3.Muzogwi was hurt his left leg & 2 ribs. 4. Tsododo was hurt on his right shoulder after being struck with a metal object.— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 25, 2021
#GoromonziSouthViolence 1.Mugwagwa was struck with a metal object on his right ankle. 2.Chimangumangu was stabbed with a knife on his right hand.3.Muzogwi was hurt his left leg & 2 ribs. 4. Tsododo was hurt on his right shoulder after being struck with a metal object.