⚠️ Confirmed: Internet disrupted in #Sudan amid reports of military coup and detention of Prime Minister; real-time network data show national connectivity at 34% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing 📉📰 Live Report: https://t.co/uVVZKchH5S pic.twitter.com/SoyZK2uYQ9— NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 25, 2021
LATEST COUPS IN AFRICAToday – Sudan CoupSeptember 5, 2021 – Guinea CoupMay 24, 2021 – Mali CoupApril 20, 2021 – Chad Covert CoupAugust 18, 2020 – Mali CoupApril 11, 2019 – Sudan CoupNovember 14, 2017 – Zimbabwe Guardian Coup.
