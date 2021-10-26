Bafana Bafana Name Squad For Clash With Warriors

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his provisional squad to face Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for next month.

The gaffer named thirty-six players in his initial selection for the Group G game against the Warriors at FNB Stadium on 11 November.

South Africa, who are leading the pool, will also face Ghana, three days later to wrap up their qualifying campaign.

Broos will announce his final 23-man squad at a press conference on Monday, 1 November at SAFA House in Jo’burg.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Fleurs (Supersport United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Tercious Malepe (Amazulu FC), Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows FC).

Midfielders:Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns ), Jesse Donn (Supersport United), Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town), Siyethemba Sithebe (Amazulu FC), Nqobeko Dlamini (Golden Arrows)

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Luther Singh (Copenhagen FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd), Victor Letswalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs ), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana