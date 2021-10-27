Chamisa Defies Zanu PF Violence In Mash West

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is in Mashonaland West Province where is meeting with citizens.

In posts on Twitter this Wednesday, the MDC Alliance said in Hurungwe, a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) official named Batsi, who was driving an Isuzu vehicle, registration number ADL8964, was seen driving around venues for Chamisa’s interface meetings.

One Franco Ndambakuhwa is alleged to have bussed in ZANU PF militia using his white truck reg no ACY6670 seeking “to bulldoze the venues”, according to the MDC Alliance.

The opposition party also alleged that at Zvipani in Hurungwe, Munyaradzi Ngandini a ZANU PF member beat up five people injuring Mai Chambati, an MDC Alliance member in the process.

In Magunje, the ruling party sent its militias to barricade the road with placards. They stoned several cars and many people got injured, the MDC Alliance further alleged.