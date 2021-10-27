Chamisa Speaks Out On Arrested War Veterans

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has challenged Zanu PF led government to respect the former freedom fighters.

Chamisa made the challenge after Tuesday the police had arrested scores of them for demonstrating against poor pension payouts.

“AS A PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT we will never harass, terrorize, disrespect, victimize, ignore or forget our war veterans and liberation heroes.

Their welfare and dignity is and shall be our top priority. All their grievances must be addressed. Stop arresting and harassing our liberation heroes,” Chamisa tweeted Wednesday.