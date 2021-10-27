Hero Status For Dembo?

Share











By A Correspondent- The Government, through the ministry of the sport, say they might grant the late Sungura music legend, Leonard Dembo, with hero status.

Dembo died at the age of 37 on 9 April 1996 in Harare and was buried at his home.

Midlands Provincial Arts and Culture Development Promotions Administrator Shackson Reward , announced this at the 25th anniversary and tombstone unveiling of the late Dembo at his graveside at Chaka in Chirumanzu on Saturday.

Said Reward:

We will soon hold a meeting over this issue and the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is definitely going to look at how to accord Dembo some national honour.

Dembo’s music speaks volumes of his contribution to the culture of our country. He placed Zimbabwe on the map and his hit song Chiteketete was played at the Miss World pageant in Windhoek in Namibia in 1996.

If the Government accepts the proposal, Dembo will become the second musician to be declared a national hero after Oliver Mtukudzi.

Besides Mtukudzi, several other musicians have been honoured by the Government, albeit, with lower hero status.

Simon Chimbetu, Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira and Zimdancehall chanter Saul Musaka aka Soul Jah Love were all declared provincial heroes.

However, unlike the others, Chingaira is the only one who participated in the liberation struggle when he joined the war in Mozambique.

Dembo’s most well-known releases include Chitekete (1991), Tinokumbira Kurarama (1992), Mazano (1993), Nzungu Ndamenya (1994) and Babamunini (1996).

-The Mirror