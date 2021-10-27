Lorraine Sibanda Re-elected As The ZCIEA National President

Lorraine Sibanda

Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations (ZCIEA) held its 3RD National Elective Congress on the 22nd of October 2021 which saw Lorraine Sibanda who is also StreetNet International President re-elected as the ZCIEA National President.

As part of its Constitutional obligation to promote democracy, ZCIEA conducts an elective congress every five years to choose New leadership which oversees the day-to-day running of the organization.

The Congress was Graced by The Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Amenities with the Acting Permanent Secretary Mr. Mabhena and Acting Deputy Director of Employment in the same Ministry Ms. Vimbai Chiza. Acting PS gave a transformational speech to the ZCIEA leadership and wished the organization a successful Congress.

A total of 235 delegates from 46 ZCIEA territories voted on the 22nd of October 2021. President Lorraine Sibanda (Gwanda) was duly elected as the ZCIEA National President after she garnered 122 votes whilst the ZCIEA Outgoing 3rd Vice National President Stella Chivandikwa (Kariba) got 107 votes, 6 votes were invalid.

ZCIEA Outgoing National Youth Chairperson Kizito Mupunga (Kwekwe) was re-elected into ZCIEA Management as the ZCIEA 1st Vice National President with 141 votes whilst Gweru Territorial President Shephard Museve got 80 votes, 14 votes were declared invalid.

ZCIEA Chitungwiza Organiser Janet Chirenje was nominated for the position of 2nd Vice National President as uncontested, she was endorsed by the ZCIEA National Congress and declared as the ZCIEA 2nd Vice National President.

ZCIEA Bulawayo Territorial President Musawenkosi Nyoni was declared the ZCIEA 3rd Vice National President with 144 votes whilst Zvishavane PWD Chair got 80 votes, 11 invalid votes.

Secretary General’s position was not contested for, it’s a full-time secretarial position.Plumtree Territorial President Lydia Maphosa was nominated as the 1st Vice Secretary-General uncontested, she was endorsed and declared by the ZCIEA National Congress.Chipinge Territorial President Dennis Maluwa was nominated for the position of 2nd Vice Secretary-General as uncontested, he was endorsed and declared by the ZCIEA National Congress.

The following three candidates wrestled for the position of National Organiser: Mutare Territorial President Benita Goneso topped with 107 votes, followed by the outgoing National Organiser Samson Sibanda (Binga) with 53 votes and Sanyati Territorial Organiser Garikai Mutunzi with 40 votes.

President Benita Goneso was declared the ZCIEA National Organiser.Beitbridge Territorial President Portia Shumba was declared the ZCIEA Vice National Organiser with 93 votes, whilst Guruve Territorial President Kelvin Musandauka got 91 votes and Kwekwe Secretary Moment Banda got 13 votes.Mashava Territorial President Nomore Sigauke garnered 126 votes and became ZCIEA National Treasurer, and Blessing Rukovo (Sanyati) got 94 votes.

ZCIEA National Women Chair Loice Gwangwara, National People With Disabilities Chair Tavengwa Mazhambe, and National Youth Chair Tinashe Musendami were elected into office on the 10th of December 2020, and they automatically become part of the ZCIEA National Leadership.ZCIEA appreciates the delegates for showing maturity during elections.

Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations (ZCIEA) also appreciates election officers and their credentials for conducting elections transparently. This is a sign of true democracy and commitment to the vision, mission, and objectives of the organization.“The Chamber That Delivers

Report By Fungai Munetsi