Marry Money Laundering Case Latest

Marry Mubaiwa yesterday had her trial on money laundering and externalisation charges postponed to November 2 pending medical results to ascertain whether or not she is fit to comprehend trial proceedings.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube last week ordered the clinical medical director at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to appoint a qualified doctor to undertake the medical examination on Mubaiwa.

She has appeared on charges of violating the Marriage Act after allegedly claiming that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had agreed to register their marriage.

Mubaiwa is charged with allegedly externalising US$1 033 000 and laundering US$990 000. She is also facing separate charges of attempted murder and assault.

The State had set trial dates, but Mubaiwa through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court last week that she was not fit to stand trial as she was taking mental altering drugs that make it difficult for her to stand trial.

While a doctor had certified she was physically fit to stand trial, Mr Ncube last week had to order the second examination to see if she was mentally fit.

Yesterday, Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa, appearing for the State, requested for the postponement when Mubaiwa appeared before regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa saying they were still waiting for the results of the second medical examination.

All trials can use the same results. Mubaiwa, through Ms Mtetwa, consented to the postponement.

Mr Mupeiwa rolled over the matter to November 2 when the medical results are expected to be out. –Herald