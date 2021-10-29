COVID-19 Pandemic- Safety Tips For Teachers, Learners

Share











What steps should a school take to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19?

What about vaccination? How can families and communities keep themselves safe as schools reopen? Dr Maria Van Kerkhove explains in Science in 5 this week

Source: World Health Organization Seeks

Inserted by Zimbabwe Online Health Centre

Facebook page :Zimbabwe Online Health Centre

email :[email protected]

Twitter :zimonlinehealthcentre

@zimonlinehealt1

YouTube: zimbabwe online health centre

Instagram: Zimonlinehealth

Website:www.zimonlinehealthcentre.co.zw