Mnangagwa Dismisses Chamisa Assassination Attempts

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has shocked the nation by saying that the MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa was staging his own attacks.

Mnangagwa said this when he was addressing Zanu PF Politburo members Wednesday at the start of his party’s People’s Annual Conference.

“We should ignore the emotional grandstanding by certain elements of our society. We should give them deaf ears. As they try to attract international attention against their own country,” Mnangagwa said.

Chamisa has been under attack by some unruly Zanu PF hooligans in Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces, where he was having his meet the people rallies.

According to MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti, Chamisa escaped with his life after a bullet whisked in and out of his rear vehicle window, missing him by a few inches in failed attempted assassination in Zimunya area just outside Mutare.

“As he drove from Chipinge an unlawful ambush was mounted, gunshots were fired and one of the bullets actually whisked in the left rear passenger seat where he normally sits as a VIP,” Biti said after the Mutare incident.

“It is quite clear that there is a desperate attempt, a clear attempt to ensure that our party president does not meet Zimbabweans, we condemn in the strongest terms the actions by Zanu pf that are behind these unlawful attacks on our president both in Masvingo and in Manicaland.”

-Newzimbabwe.