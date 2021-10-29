President Chamisa Defeats Mnangagwa In Mash West: Video

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa commands a huge following in Mashonaland West Province, an area regarded as a red zone for perceived Zanu PF foes…

Despite desperate attempts by Zanu PF militia and hired youths to disrupt President Chamisa’s community engagement programmes in Hurungwe and Karoi, “the people’s President” held successful meetings in the respective areas.

“President

@nelsonchamisa

is determined to usher a new era in Zimbabwe.

Today, he met with opinion leaders – Church leaders, Chiefs, headmen, civil servants and pensioners in Mhondoro Ngezi, Mhondoro Mubaira & Turf Township. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

The People’s President

@nelsonchamisa

continues with his citizen engagement campaign despite the regime’s primitive political behaviour to sabotage his tour. Rural people are exhibiting unwavering support towards a new Zimbabwe. We’ll undoubtedly bring Zimbabwe for real change,” MDC Alliance said in a statement.

🔴Hurungwe & Karoi business activities came to a standstill on Wednesday when President @nelsonchamisa had an impromptu stop on his way from meeting with community leaders, special interests groups and citizens.#CitizensConvergenceForChange pic.twitter.com/qvZe0i6bpL — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 28, 2021